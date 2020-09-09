Seniors — Bryce Andrascik (5-8, 182), Lance Carleton (6-1, 192), Taylor Dunn (6-0, 181), Jeffrey Florino (6-6, 277), Lucas Guy (6-0, 161), Ben Kissell (5-9, 143), Sean Knight (6-4, 242), Ethan Manley (6-2, 253), Tyler Martin (5-10, 176), Demetrius Murphy (5-11, 210), Ny’Aire Murphy (6-0, 164), Zach Nickischer (6-3, 245), Karson Orie (6-1, 256), Roman Pellis (5-11, 168), Mario Perkins (6-0, 175), Owen Rosenbaum (5-10, 243), Sukhman Singh (6-1, 218), Wyatt Waszo (5-11, 207), Garrett Waters (5-11, 345), Christian Zilli (6-1, 200).
Juniors — Andrew Brack (5-10, 139), Bryce Fabian (5-8, 146), Trent Ferree (5-7, 155), Dakota Green (5-6, 195), Chris Hartmann (6-0, 180), Joshua Kunkle (5-9, 255), Gavin McBeth (5-6, 238), Caleb McClintock (5-11, 230), Kenneth Miller Jr. (5-10, 154), Donovan Mowry (5-11, 181), Michael Rohosky (5-10, 151), Kolbe Roscoe (5-11, 280), Noah Ser (6-1, 142), Daniel Sierk (6-5, 234), Jayden Talbert (5-9, 141), Cody Young (5-6, 230).
Sophomores — Jackson Barton (6-0, 195), Jordan Beregi (5-10, 200), Ben Blahovec (6-0, 185), Elijah Blackburn (6-1, 277), Gino Caesar (5-9, 183), Eddie Collier (5-10, 166), J.P. Gera (6-0, 206), Tyson Gregory (5-10, 163), Sam Leonard (5-6, 178), Nico LoPinto (5-10, 251), Will Nelson (6-0, 231), Zach Persinger (6-0, 290), Jake Phillips (6-1, 170), Alex Riffer (6-2, 235), Carson Santangelo (5-9, 130), Ethan Shaw (6-2, 194), Ian Tuffs (6-2, 166), Anthony Vallano (6-2, 197), Braden Woleslagle (6-1, 198), Logan Wolfe (5-10, 171), Laken Young (5-4, 165).
