Ligonier Valley watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 13-0 loss to Somerset Thursday.
Somerset scored on a home run by Spencer Marteeny and a single by Aiden Vanlenten in the first inning.
The Rams struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Somerset, giving up 13 runs.
One bright spot for Ligonier Valley Rams was a single by Billy Sugden in the fifth inning.
Marteeny was the winning pitcher for Somerset. The pitcher surrendered no runs on no hits over four innings, walking one. Elijah Burtner threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Adam Moreland took the loss for Ligonier Valley. The pitcher lasted two-and-1/3 innings, allowing six hits and seven runs while walking one.
Sugden led Ligonier Valley Rams with one hit in one at-bat.
Somerset racked up eight hits. Marteeny, Vanlenten and Zane Hagans each collected multiple hits for Somerset. Hagans went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Somerset in hits.
–––––
Lig. Valley 0 Somerset 13 (five inn.) ab r h ab r h
Beitel 2 0 0 Hemminger 2 2 1 Tunstall 2 0 0 Mulhollen 2 2 0 Sierocky 2 0 0 Bruner 2 2 0 Mills 1 0 0 Marteeny 3 1 2 Dowden 1 0 0 Hagans 3 2 3 Golden 1 0 0 Valenten 3 1 2 Sugden 1 0 1 O.Miller 2 0 0 Lawson 1 0 0 C.Miller 1 0 0 Schreyer 1 0 0 James 2 1 1 Smith 1 0 0 Foltz 1 0 0 Moreland 1 0 0 Riggs 0 1 0 Michaels 1 0 0 Krotzer 1 0 0 Harbert 1 0 0 Johnson 0 1 0
Totals 16 0 1 Totals 22 13 8LV 000 00x x — 013Somerset 409 0xx x — 1381 Doubles: S: Hagans-2. Home runs: S: Marteeny. Strikeouts by: LV: Moreland-0. S: Marteeny-0. Winning pitcher: Spencer Marteeny. Losing pitcher: Adam Moreland.
