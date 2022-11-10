Garrett Smithley of Ligonier has already put the 2022 NASCAR Cup season in the rearview mirror.
Smithley finished the NASCAR Cup season with a 33rd-place finish after starting 35th in Phoenix on Sunday.
While finishing 33rd might not sound impressive, you first have to understand that Smithley is driving for a poorly funded team in equipment that is anything but competitive.
Yet Smithley usually finishes the race with the car intact.
“We kept it clean, but the car wasn’t what we wanted,” Smithley said.
Not every driver can say that.
Team owners value a driver who brings the racecar back to the garage in one piece, basically the same way the car left the garage in Phoenix 312 miles ago.
Smithley has a knack for staying out of trouble on the race track. He is a patient driver and only takes chances if the opening is there.
But let’s be honest, Smithley has yet to be in quality equipment during his Cup tenure.
Smithley ran only six Cup races in 2022, along with four Xfinity Series races, hardly enough repetitions to keep your skills sharp. Yet the 30-year-old Ligonier native manages to stay out of trouble on the race track.
Smithley is an avid iRacer and competes in the iRacing Pro Monday Night Racing League. On Monday, Smithley used his skills to put his No. 78 Trophy Tractor, Black Draft Farms BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevy Camaro, in victory lane at Talladega.
“It’s the CoT car (NASCAR Car of Tomorrow 2012), and the CoT on iRacing at Daytona and Talladega are unrestricted, so we are going over 240 MPH,” Smithley said. “You have to be on your toes when you run that deal. We qualified 20th, but we made the right calls and right moves to end up winning.”
The latest victory was Smithley’s fourth iRacing Pro Series win.
Smithley believes that iRacing may help a driver hone his skills.
“You can’t take any of the seat of the pants deal, but visually speaking, it’s really a good tool, and it’s beneficial for reps like getting through the gears, racing hard, it certainly doesn’t hurt,” Smithley said.
Does iRacing help with reaction time?
“I would like to think that it does,” Smithley said. “I am pretty good at avoiding crashes and in iRacing there is a lot of crash avoidance so I think that helps out quite a bit.”
Smithley has set his sights on 2023 with BJ McLeod Motorsports Xfinity Series team and the No. 78 Chevy Camaro.
“We plan to announce a new sponsor in a few weeks,” Smithley said.
Looking forward to 2023, Smithley says he’s excited about the races on the Xfinity schedule.
“We have five Super Speedway races, so those will be opportunities for us,” Smithley said. “The points reset after the first three races; Daytona, Auto Club, and Las Vegas go towards the 2022 points, so we have to be on it 100%t for those races before the points reset at Phoenix. We need to pick up as many points as possible to be in the top 30.”
“I love the schedule because it’s very dynamic,” Smithley said. “ I love the eight road-course races; overall, between the Super Speedways and the road courses, if we can have good runs at all of those tracks, there’s no reason we can’t meet our goal of finishing in the top 20.”
“I am excited about the short tracks,” Smithley said. “I am excited about going to Martinsville; it’s my favorite track on the schedule now. I love the fact that we are going there twice.”
Smithley added that the intermediate tracks and the mile-and-a-half ovals were tracks that his Xfinity car ran those tracks very well.
The closest race for fans interested in attending a NASCAR Xfinity race would be at the Pocono Raceway for the Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
DJ Johnson can be reached at dj1360rpm@aol.com.
