Sisters enjoy calling Ligonier Valley home

While the Ligonier Valley football team has several sets of brothers on the team, and the district has many sets of siblings, two sisters have enjoyed sharing the experience of being Rams while in the same school building for most of their school years.
The Wallace girls – Ruby, a senior, and Clara, a junior, are active in all things Ligonier Valley High School, and certainly have had strong roots provided by their parents – Patrick, and Kim. They are proud to call each other sisters, and just as proud to attend Ligonier Valley High School.
“We have never really been apart from each other, which helps us have a strong relationship,” said Ruby. “We are really close and it’s nice to always have your best friend with you.”
The girls noted that this is the last year of their schooling they will share the same building, teachers, and school community. While they said their parents have raised them to pursue all they can and reach for their dreams, they aren’t ready to move too quickly just yet.
“It’s been reassuring that I know Ruby has already gone through the classes that I’m going through, and it’s cool to be in the same building together – even though we don’t really see each other that much during the day,” Clara explained. “We are both very similar and we are never really in competition with each other. We don’t like to be put into categories – such as the academic one or the athletic one. We feel like you can be both athletic and smart.”
And, many would say that the Wallace girls are just that and more. Clara has excelled as a runner in cross-country and track, while Ruby has been a fierce competitor on the volleyball court and softball field. Both have a list of academic successes and are involved as leaders in extra-curricular club officers and active members. They serve on the same team in many ways, just in Rams’ athletics any longer.
“When we were younger, we played soccer, softball, golf, and did Girls on the Run together,” said Clara. “We haven’t been on a team together since probably before middle school, but we are always supporting each other.”
The girls said they make a conscientious effort to get to each other’s athletic events and their family works to ensure at least one member of the family is cheering on each girl in their events. The family is close, and the girls appreciate their parents.
“It’s hard to put into words how much our parents have done for us,” said Clara. “We are very fortunate to have a very close-knit family. We are a sit-down and have dinner each and every night. They are both very family-oriented and they want to make sure that we have time to talk and so we always have the family dinner. Our dad has taught us to go after what we want and pursue what we want to do, while our mom has done the same. They both have really shown us strong work ethic as go-getters themselves.”
The go-getter gene has definitely transferred to the high school girls, as they are reaching far. Ruby was part of the runner-up Lady Rams softball team two years ago in June, while Clara headed to Hershey months later to compete in states for cross country. Ruby is one of the leaders of “The Herd,” the student section and school spirit group of Ligonier Valley learners, while Clara helps out supporting as much as she can.
No matter what, the girls are their own individuals who complement each other well, and definitely understand each other the best.
“It’s fun to play on the same team with each other, but it is really nice to have our own separate things, too,” Clara explained. “We do a lot of things together, so knowing we have our own individual things is cool,” Ruby added.
While both Wallaces are busy, they credit their family and their Ligonier Valley family of coaches, teachers, friends, and community for assisting them in who they have become as people. Particularly noting Sandy and Kip Crumrine, who serve as coaches in the district and have impacted their lives with the Valley Youth Network, both sisters said many of the “village” have shaped their lives.
Clara said the Ram-Pride is not just in school, but everywhere throughout the geographical region of the district and in that community that has impacted she and her sister. “There are so many people in the community who will cut out clippings in the paper and give them to us or call and congratulate us, like when I went to states for cross country,” she said. “It’s awesome how many people support the Rams or are on the Diamond cheering us on, asking about games, or just show Ram Pride!”
While Ruby plans to go to college and major in sports management or sports broadcasting next year, Clara will be a senior without her sister in the building. “I’m going to have to get my license,” Clara chuckled. “She drives me pretty much everywhere.”
Ruby noted that the two are 15 months apart and never have known anything other than being together. “We have gotten used to it, I guess,” she said.
As the year goes on, the sisters will be found making the clubs and athletics, halls and classrooms greater at Ligonier Valley High School. It will be a bittersweet graduation season. Until then, the two will enjoy all that the school year has to offer.
“I am grateful that I have an older sister here,” said Clara. “I was blessed to have Ruby here when I came to the high school to have already experienced all of the scary ins and outs and tell me about it to help me.” Ruby smiled with pride and noted that she was happy to be the big sister to do it, while she currently gains all of the senior year experience to share with Clara that she can.
