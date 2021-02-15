Seton Hill University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Task Force will hold its annual educational program in commemoration of Dr. King’s birthday at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The virtual program will feature Dr. Crystal A. deGregory, research fellow at Middle Tennessee State University’s Center for Historic Preservation in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Her remarks are titled “MLK’s Vision for The World House, and a World That Can No Longer Wait.”
A historian and storyteller whose research interests include black higher education and college student activism, Dr. deGregory is a research fellow at Middle Tennessee State University’s Center for Historic Preservation in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A gifted orator and sought-after commentator, Dr. deGregory offers a wide range of expertise on multiple topics including history, culture, education, black fraternity and sorority life, and of course, historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Known for her collaborative advocacy and entrepreneurial leadership, she is also the founder of the HBCUstory — an advocacy initiative preserving, presenting, and promoting inspiring stories of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) — and is editor-in-chief of The Journal of HBCU Research + Culture, an interdisciplinary, peer-reviewed journal which publishes scholarly articles relating to HBCUs.
Dr. deGregory has been published by a variety of other national and regional publications.
A native of The Bahamas and a Phi Beta Kappa alumna of the historic Fisk University, she also earned Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in history from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Education from Tennessee State University.
In addition to the education program, the Seton Hill community will participate in Take the Day On, a day of community service in honor of Dr. King, on Saturday, Feb. 27.
As Seton Hill’s spring 2021 semester did not begin until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, events honoring Dr. King are held in February.
