State Rep. Jason Silvis is hosting a Seniors for Safe Driving seminar on Thursday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westmoreland County Community College — Latrobe Education Center. The course includes classroom instruction only; it does not include on-the-road driving or an exam. The tuition cost is $16, which will be paid directly to Seniors for Safe Driving. A light lunch will be included in that price.
This seminar is a PennDOT-approved mature driver improvement course. Drivers 55 and older who take the seminar are entitled to a minimum 5% discount on their auto insurance premium for 3 years. Advance registration is required by phone at 1-800-559-4880 or by visiting www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.
