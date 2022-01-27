WPIAL Class 3A
Section 2 Championship
GREATER LATROBE 38
CONNELLSVILLE 19
106 — Luke Willochell (GL) p. Trent Huffman, 0:22
113 — Leo Joseph (GL) p. Evan Petrovich, 2:59
120 — Vinny Kilkeary (GL) won by injury default
126 — Gabriel Ruggieri (CA) dec. Lucio Angelicchio, 9-6
132 — Chad Ozias (CA) tech. Jacob Braun, 21-6
138 — Nate Roth (GL) dec. Lonzy Vielma, 8-3
145 — Gabe Golden (GL) maj. d. Chad Jesko, 11-1
152 — Jack Pletcher (GL) maj. d. Ethan Ansell, 13-3
160 — Jared Keslar (CA) tech. Wyatt Schmucker, 21-6
172 — Hunter Claycomb (CA) dec. Sam Snyder, 5-1
189 — George Shultz (CA) dec. Tyler Lynch, 5-1
215 — Corey Boerio (GL) dec. Dennis Nichelson, 6-4
285 — Wyatt Held (GL) p. Tyler Gallis, 3:26
WPIAL Class 3A
Section 2 Semifinals
GREATER LATROBE 48
THOMAS JEFFERSON 24
106 — Luke Willochell (GL) won by forfeit
113 — Leo Joseph (GL) won by forfeit
120 — Vinny Kilkeary (GL) won by forfeit
126 — Lucio Angelicchio (GL) won by forfeit
132 — Maddox Shaw (TJ) won by forfeit
138 — Nate Roth (GL) p. Bode Marlow, 1:13
145 — Brady Fitz (TJ) dec. Bradan Bronson, 8-2
152 — Jack Pletcher (GL) dec. Matthew Herron, 6-2
160 — Michael Inks (TJ) p. Jacob Kemerer, 1:42
172 — Sam Snyder (GL) won by forfeit
189 — Tyler Lynch (GL) p. Jake Bertini, 1:34
215 — Brian Finnerty (TJ) dec. Corey Boerio, 1-0
285 — Logan Timko (TJ) p. Wyatt Held, 3:15
