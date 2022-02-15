LATROBE, PA – Saint Vincent College officials are pleased to announce plans to build the Dunlap Family Athletic and Recreation Center. The state-of-the-art, multi-purpose indoor complex will provide the Saint Vincent community with abundant space for an array of athletic, fitness and recreational activities.
Father Paul Taylor, President of Saint Vincent College, expressed the vision for this important project, saying, “This new Dunlap Family Center will deliberately and explicitly meet the needs of the students at Saint Vincent College. It was designed carefully with input from students and with attention to the latest technology and kinesiologic science.”
Father Paul went on to express his gratitude to the Dunlaps for their contribution. “We are very grateful to Ed and Anna Dunlap, Tim and Teri Dunlap and their families for their generous gift and confidence in us. Their investment in Saint Vincent College and in the lives of our students will bear much fruit today and in the generations ahead.”
The 82,200 square foot Dunlap Family Athletic and Recreation Center will be located on the Saint Vincent College campus adjacent to the currently used Fred M. Rogers Center.
The new facility will provide the Saint Vincent College community much-needed facilities for recreation and exercise, intramural athletic competition and varsity athletic practice, while supporting educational, cultural, civic and recreational programming for the Saint Vincent and local communities.
The Dunlap Family Athletic and Recreation Center will enhance the College’s current recreation and exercise offerings, housing a fitness room with cardio and circuit training equipment; a recreational track; and instruction rooms for yoga, Pilates and other fitness classes.
The facility will include an artificial turf practice field and a set of multi-purpose sport courts, providing the College’s varsity athletes with an area for weather-protected practices and intramural athletes with ample space for year-round competition. There will also be an athletic training center for medical therapy and treatment.
The building will help to support the educational, cultural, civic and recreational programming that Saint Vincent provides for its community and guests, as its flexible design will include meeting rooms, visiting spaces and a healthy café.
An official groundbreaking of the $18 million facility will be held in the spring, and construction will commence soon thereafter. Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2023.
Funding for the project came primarily from private donors, while the College also received a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
