Robert Franklin Bronson Jr., 60, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born Dec. 30, 1960, to Robert and Mary N. Bronson in Latrobe.
Robert was a 1979 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. He enjoyed working on farms, collecting trains and attending Native American festivals.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary I. (Daugherty) Bronson of Punxsutawney; three children, Marie Diane Bronson of Johnstown, Jeremiah Robert Bronson of Indiana and Kimberly Bronson and spouse, Cherie, of Punxsutawney; six grandchildren, Kyra, Miah, Anna, Bentley, Gavin Bronson and Isiah Henry; his parents; a sister, Denise Bronson, and a brother, John Bronson, both of Latrobe.
Services were private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCabe Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney.
