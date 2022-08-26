Last year was River Valley football’s first season in existence after the margining of Blairsville and Saltsburg.
The Panthers went 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Heritage Conference and were looking to make a statement.
“We are a young team this year,” Panthers head coach Jess Houser said. “We are looking to come back strong. We made a statement last year and we are looking to build on that.”
One way River Valley is looking to build on the momentum of last year is with its depth this year.
“We have a lot of depth,” Houser said. “We have 63 kids out for the team. A lot of juniors. A lot of depth, a lot of team speed.”
The Panthers will feature a team that is mostly compromised of juniors and sophomores.
“We have 10 seniors, but we have 22 juniors and most of them start,” Houser said.
“We have 23 sophomores. We have a lot more depth than we did last year.”
Looking to lead the offense will be sophomore Luke Woodring.
“Luke Woodring, he is going to be our quarterback and starting safety” Houser said. “He is a running quarterback with a strong arm.”
Helping Woodring out will be Ethan Kishlock at starting tailback.
“We have two returning tackles on offense, Dom Bartolini and Bradley Miller,” Houser said. “We are looking to build with them. We are strong upfront this year on the line, so that is going to be our strong point.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Houser is looking for his team to utilize its speed.
“Defense, we are going to play fast to the ball and hard-hitting,” Houser said. “We have a lot of team speed this year.”
The Panthers will get tested early in the season as its schedule will see it face two tough opponents in week two and three.
“Week two and week three, Homer City and Cambria Heights,” Houser said. “Homer City got most of their team back from last year. They are seniors and are going to be the team to beat in the Heritage. Cambria Heights, they won the Heritage last year and they have a lot of returning starters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.