Senior — Derek Fox (6-0, 263).
Juniors — Nick Beitel (5-8, 180); Grant Dowden (5-11, 145); Khorter Drury (5-8, 158); Kaden Faas (5-10, 185); Colton Foust (5-8, 190); Logan Foust (5-6, 117); George Golden (6-2, 184); Jude Grzywinski (6-3, 295); Jacob Hay (6-1, 185); Miles Higgins (6-3, 221); Matthew Marinchak (6-2, 190); Sam Mundorff (5-5, 135).
Sophomores — Christian Brugler (5-11, 165); Logan Johnston (5-9, 150); Brody Kreiger (5-9, 143); Bruce Kreiger (5-9, 151); Nick Lonas (5-11, 145); Lanigan McCulty (5-8, 157); Mason Mohnkern (5-11, 175); Logan Mulheren (5-9, 275); Logan Palmer (5-9, 142); Dylan Plummer (5-11, 157); Broderick Schreyer (5-8, 157); McKinley Shearer (5-11, 185); Haden Sierocky (6-0, 170); Colin Smith (5-11, 238); Billy Sugden (6-1, 200) Jesse Turner (5-9, 182); Tylan Wilkins (5-11, 226).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.