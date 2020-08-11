Paul Paterra, a veteran reporter, editor and broadcaster, has been named multi-platform news editor of The Catholic Accent.
He will now oversee the multimedia news site, magazine and newspaper and report for The Accent On-Air. He will also serve as the media contact and spokesman for the Diocese of Greensburg.
Paterra has more than two decades of experience with daily and weekly newspapers in southwestern Pennsylvania, including the McKeesport Daily News and the Tribune-Review in Greensburg. For the past nine years he has served as editor of the Scottdale Independent-Observer, and for the past three years has also served as the editor of the Mount Pleasant Journal. He has been a high school sports broadcaster in the region for 35 years.
“Paul has an abundance of journalistic experience and an enthusiasm for the highest quality storytelling,” said Jennifer Miele, chief communications officer for the diocese. “We are blessed that Paul brings with him an abundance of leadership skills, multimedia expertise, relationships with local media and a devotion to his Catholic faith.”
Paterra was raised in St. Agnes Parish, North Huntingdon, where he was an altar server, and attended the former St. Agnes School.
“As a life-long Catholic, I look forward to serving the church in a new way. I am excited to have the opportunity to use my skills to help spread the good news of our faith to the people in the diocese’s four counties,” he said.
Paterra has a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Slippery Rock University and is a member of the university’s Media Hall of Fame. He and his wife, Alberta, live in McKeesport and are parishioners of Queen of the Rosary Parish in Glassport. They have one adult child.
He replaces Jerry Zufelt, who is retiring in October after 20 years with the Diocese of Greensburg and The Catholic Accent.
“In all my years of working I have never met a more dedicated, professional, faithful and trustworthy man. Jerry will be greatly missed by our team and the entire diocese,” Miele said.
Zufelt has been with the Diocese of Greensburg’s communications team and The Catholic Accent since 2000. He started as the managing editor of the paper, became interim editor and interim director of communications in 2005, and assumed both roles on a permanent basis in 2007. The paper has received several national Catholic press awards during his tenure, including first-place honors for the issue marking the one-year anniversary of 9/11, the Bishop Malesic ordination issue and the coverage of the diocese’s response to the opioid crisis. The paper also received a second-place honor for its coverage of the aftermath of the 2018 Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.
Zufelt and his wife, Edie, have three adult children and two grandsons, and are looking forward to their new careers as full-time grandparents. They will both still be active in diocesan and parish activities in Greensburg, especially those that help people in need.
