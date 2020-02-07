County Assistance Offices (CAO), processing centers, and customer service centers will be closed to the public on Feb. 14 to install a statewide system update, Pennsylvania Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller announced this week.
The offices will reopen on Feb. 18. The closure also will affect the COMPASS benefits application system.
During the closure, CAO workers will not be able to access case information, print new EBT cards, or process applications, renewals, or document uploads. The COMPASS website and the myCOMPASS PA mobile app will also be offline during the closure.
Benefit recipients and applicants who need to provide important documents are encouraged to talk with their caseworker and to furnish documents prior to the closure.
“We are always working to improve our systems and services for the people who need them,” Miller said. “This system update will unfortunately require a closure of our offices, but the update will allow DHS to better serve our clients. I encourage anyone who may be affected by this closure to reach out to their County Assistance Office now to ensure their case processing is not delayed.”
This closure will not affect EBT payments scheduled for Feb. 14 and activated EBT cards can still be used as usual at ATMs and in stores at point-of-sale machines if the client has a balance. Balance and transaction inquiries as well as EBT card replacement can be requested from DHS’s EBT contractor, Conduent, at 888-328-7366.
Managed Care Organizations (MCO) providing Medicaid coverage will be available to address claims and coverage issues with clients, and Medicaid Access cards can still be used at participating medical facilities to obtain care.
LIHEAP Crisis, which assists households who are without or are in danger of being without heat, will still be available to clients via phone. Clients should call the Crisis Hotline at 1-866-452-6152 with any questions.
Visit www.dhs.pa.gov for more information.
