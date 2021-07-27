BY CHRISTOPHER ELLIOTT
Emily Moerer’s Club Med vacation gets canceled when the pandemic hits. Then her rescheduled vacation gets canceled. Can she get a refund?
Q: We booked a week-long vacation through a travel agent affiliated with American Express (Altour) for last spring break. We had accommodations at the Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda, including roundtrip airfare, for our family of four.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resort closed two weeks before our departure, and our trip was canceled. Club Med offered us a future travel credit for the land portion and an air credit for the flights. Last May, we rebooked with Club Med for spring break 2021. Now the resort has not reopened, and our trip has been canceled a second time. They are again only offering us a future travel credit. For the airfare, which we booked through Club Med but is with American Airlines, we must use the flight credit before the end of this year. At this point, we do not want to rebook, and we simply want a full refund of both the land and air portions of our trip. — Emily Moerer, Merion Station, Pa.
A: Club Med can’t keep your money indefinitely. I think you deserve a full refund for your vacation.
I also think you were smart to work with a travel advisor. You had an extra layer of protection. Altour should have advocated for a quick refund or offered an acceptable alternative. It’s unclear what Altour did for you. If I had to guess, I’d say it wasn’t stalling but was probably overwhelmed with other COVID-19 refund cases.
By the way, your hard-earned money doesn’t expire. So why should your flight credits? You could have appealed this to American Express. I list the names, numbers and email addresses of the Amex managers on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org. I also publish the Club Med executive contacts. I contacted Altour on your behalf. It made arrangements for a full refund.
Christopher Elliott’s latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Get help by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help
