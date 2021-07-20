Sherry Tedeschi’s Groupon order goes sideways when she orders a medical product but never gets it. Then Groupon bills her twice. Can she get a refund?
Q: I recently ordered a medical product from Groupon for $99. The next day, Groupon billed my credit card twice for $99.
I never got the product. I’ve spoken with Groupon. Instead of sending me a refund, they are offering a Groupon credit. I feel like I’m getting the runaround from Groupon and that they have no intention of sending me the product.
I want my money back. Can you help me? — Sherry Tedeschi, Beverly Hills, Calif.
A: Your case isn’t as simple as it looks. You say you placed one order for the medical product, but Groupon’s records suggest you clicked the “buy” button twice. Hence the double charge.
But you should have received two products. Instead, you got nothing. There’s no disputing that.
Speaking of disputes, you left out the fact that you initiated a credit card dispute on this purchase. Groupon furnished your card issuer with the evidence that you had made two purchases, and the bank erroneously sided with Groupon.
That complicated matters. A credit card dispute is typically your last option for resolving a consumer dispute before you head to court. And you were not about to initiate legal action over two $99 charges. So this was pretty much the end of the road for you.
I would have tried contacting a Groupon executive before filing a dispute on your card. I list the names, numbers and email addresses of Groupon’s customer service managers on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org.
There’s a lot of correspondence between you, your credit card company and Groupon.
But you’re right: Things kept going around and around. Groupon wanted to offer you vouchers, called Groupon Bucks, for the items you didn’t receive, and you just wanted a refund.
I agree with you. If Groupon couldn’t send you the item you ordered, it owed you a refund. So I contacted Groupon on your behalf.
“We understand Sherry’s frustration with the Groupon Bucks refund we originally offered her,” a Groupon spokesman responded. “We’ve issued her refunds for both purchases to her original form of payment.”
What led to this misunderstanding? Groupon says the pandemic created challenges connecting customers with merchants.
“We’re doing our best — in light of the unprecedented number of cancellations, rescheduled events and refund requests caused by COVID-19 — to have real-time conversations with both parties to resolve any issues as quickly as we can,” the spokesman added.
Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help
