Violence in the health care setting is growing – with more reports of threats, physical interactions, brandishing of weapons, and harm to providers or others. We understand the frustrations that trigger violence, but aggressive words or actions degrade the ability to safely deliver the care everyone deserves.

As leaders for the people dedicated to your care, we again ask you to never choose, use, or condone extreme language, threats, uninvited bodily contact, weapons in any form, or other intimidation when in a health care setting. Our teams want to serve, and we need to do so without fear.

