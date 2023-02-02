Violence in the health care setting is growing – with more reports of threats, physical interactions, brandishing of weapons, and harm to providers or others. We understand the frustrations that trigger violence, but aggressive words or actions degrade the ability to safely deliver the care everyone deserves.
As leaders for the people dedicated to your care, we again ask you to never choose, use, or condone extreme language, threats, uninvited bodily contact, weapons in any form, or other intimidation when in a health care setting. Our teams want to serve, and we need to do so without fear.
Together, we each can ensure a safe health care environment by starting and staying with respect for each other. We managed the pandemic and many other changes by working collaboratively, and we can do the same each day during care interactions.
The Western PA Regional CMO Consortium
(Donald M. Whiting, MD — Chief Medical Officer, AHN; Donald M. Yealy, MD — Chief Medical Officer, UPMC; Carol J. Fox, MD — Chief Medical Officer, Excela Health; David Rottinghaus, MD — Chief Medical Officer, Butler Health System; Michael Cratty, MD — Chief Medical Officer, Heritage Valley Health System; John T. Sullivan, MD — Chief Medical Officer, St. Clair Health; John Six, MD — Chief Medical Officer, Washington Health System; Ali F. Sonel, MD — Chief Medical Officer, Pittsburgh VA Health System; Elizabeth Dunmore, MD — Chief Medical Officer, Conemaugh Health System; Trina Abla, DO — Chief Medical Officer, Penn Highlands Healthcare; James W. Backstrom, MD — Chief Medical Officer, Armstrong County Memorial Hospital; David Shellenbarger, MD — Chief Medical Officer, Sharon Regional Medical Center; Richard Neff, MD — Chief Medical Officer, Indiana Regional Medical Center; David Csikos, MD — Chief Medical Officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center; T. Clark Simpson MD — Director Medical Staff Affairs, Punxsutawney Area Hospital)
