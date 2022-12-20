Christmas time, ah the memories.
I’m 84 and retired and often think back of the memories of Christmas’s past. But one memory that comes to mind, is the day after Christmas 1950.
This memory actually started the first week of September 1950. My family had just moved from Whitney to Latrobe and I was starting seventh grade in a new school at Holy Family.
A fellow student, James Myers, introduced himself and asked if I was a boy Scout. I answered no, and he told me about the activities of hiking, camping and what sounded like a lot of fun.
That following Monday, I was the newest Scout of Troop 6 in Latrobe and Mr. Newmeyer was the Scoutmaster.
After two months of learning the Scout oath, ‘On my honor, I will do my best, etc.’ and Scout law, ‘I will be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, etc.’ I was a boy Scout.
The first week of November, Mr. Newmeyer said he arranged with the forest ranger at Linn Run State Park (although the cabins were closed for the winter), that we could have two cabins the day after Christmas till the day before New Year’s.
At 12 years of age, I had never been on vacation and actually never more than the mileage to Greensburg, to visit my grandfather, so I was excited about this new adventure.
Christmas day was great, and Santa gave me an official boy Scout flashlight, knife and shirt.
The day after Christmas, I stood outside the Methodist Church (our sponsor) with eight other Scouts and our Scoutmaster.
Two parents of the scouts drove us from Latrobe to Linn Run State Park. There was 4 or more inches of snow on the ground and a wind that chilled our bones.
Cabins 5 and 6 would be our home for the next 5 days. No electricity, no indoor plumbing, no heat except for the large fireplace. Cabin 5 would quarter the four oldest Scouts, and cabin 6 would quarter the Scoutmaster and the younger Scouts.
The day after Christmas, day 1 was shifting through a pile of firewood for dry wood to start fires to warm the cabins. Each cabin had one large room and one bunk bed, a long table and benches and one small room with two bunk beds.
By 3 in the afternoon the cabin was warm enough to remove our coats and start preparing the evening meal. The menu for lunch and supper was soup and sandwiches.
To light the cabin were two kerosene lanterns. There was a pump for water outside the cabins and 50 feet from the cabins was an outhouse.
In what seemed a moment, day one was complete and we drew slips to find out who would take turns for a 2-hour watch to insure the fire in the fireplace did not go out during the hours we slept.
Our Scoutmaster, a great storyteller, said if we listened during the night we could hear the spirits of the Indians that roamed the Ligonier Valley in years past. Spooky.
Seven o’clock and we were up for breakfast. The selection had four possibilities. Oatmeal plain, oatmeal with milk, oatmeal with sugar or oatmeal with milk and sugar.
Day 2, was a 5-mile hike, which is just a long walk. The snow was great for snowballs which we threw at trees or each other. Lots of fun.
Can you believe some of the Scouts took a nap after the hike? After I woke up, it was supper time and then challenge games of tying knots or starting a small fire with a piece of flint, piece of steel and a small pile of wood shavings.
Day 3, there would be a boat race down the little creek that flowed just outside the cabins. We were to use our knives to shape a piece of wood into a boat. After two days of hard work, my boat looked like a 5 x 8-inch stick with a point at the top. I named my little boat ‘The Titanic.’
Also, this was write a letter home day. One parent drove to the park to see if there was anything required and to return with a letter home from each of us. We were to tell our parents of our trip, our feelings etc. I thought I expressed myself well. I wrote, ‘Dear Mom and Dad, Having fun. Danny’
Day 4, was a special day for first-timers, it would be a snipe hunt. If we caught a snipe (we were told they looked like small chipmunks) we wouldn’t have to do any chores for the rest of the trip.
Let me explain. There is no such thing as a snipe, but when your elders tell you there are, you spend two hours in the black of night with your flashlights trying to catch the impossible.
But they had a good laugh.
Day 5, pack up, clean up and return to a warm home and family.
Well that’s my story of the day after Christmas. Most of it is true, except for the parts I made up.
Like it or not, our brains maintain a diary of our memories, good, bad or ugly. On the memory titled Dec. 26, 1950, it is noted that Santa was a Scoutmaster and one of his elves named Jimmy Myers would give me a memory that would last a lifetime.
Therefore, when you retire to your bed on Christmas day, close your eyes and try hard to hear the sounds of the night. You may not hear the movements of the Indians that traveled the lands of Westmoreland County, but it is possible you may hear the voice of a jolly old man yelling out his message, “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”
Dan Reeping
Sewickley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.