The Latrobe Bulletin welcomes letters to the editor and encourages readers to express their opinions. However, the Bulletin’s policy of publishing letters to the editor requires all letters be signed and include your address and a phone number where the writer can be contacted so that we may verify the authenticity of the letter. We are unable to print letters that we cannot verify by phone. Letters must be neatly typed or computer generated. Letters can be no longer than 350 words. Any letter that has more than the allotted word count will not be published. If your letter is published, it will include your name and the town you live in. The Bulletin will not publish phone numbers, emails or street addresses. No anonymous letters will be published. Email letters to lb.news@verizon.net or mail to Editor, 1211 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650-0111, or fax to 724-537-0489.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Ligonier Township staff leaving for Latrobe administration
- St. Emma flea market starts Thursday
- Local nonprofit will host Derry doggy community swim
- GLSD board set to vote on balanced operating budget at next meeting
- LVPD officer applicant speaks with commission
- Tigers roll past Cardinals, Rockies upend Yankees in Latrobe Little League
- Six Trojans selected to the All Section 3-AAA team; Hood receives co-MVP honors
- Council fills vacant Latrobe zoning, code enforcement positions
- Firefighters battle Derry Township barn fire
- Police department hoping to utilize license plate reader
