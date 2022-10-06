To the Editor:
State Sen. Doug Mastriano has a radical idea. During his campaign for governor, he has voiced support for cutting public school funding by $9,000 to $10,000 per student.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
State Sen. Doug Mastriano has a radical idea. During his campaign for governor, he has voiced support for cutting public school funding by $9,000 to $10,000 per student.
State funding at that level, along with his plan to completely eliminate local school property taxes, would add up to a loss of more than $12 billion for public schools across Pennsylvania, according to an analysis by the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA).
That funding loss would force public schools to cut nearly 119,000 jobs, more than doubling teacher-to-student ratios.
Just imagine what our public schools would be like with a fraction of the teachers, school counselors, nurses, custodians, bus drivers, and aides? What would it mean for the education and well-being of Pennsylvania’s students?
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running against Sen. Mastriano, will fight for continued investments in our public schools, ensuring that students have access to high quality educators, nurses, counselors, tutoring programs, sports, and extracurricular activities.
How we fund our public schools is one of the most important functions of state government. Sen. Mastriano’s dismissive notion that we can cut public school funding by more than $12 billion proves that he is unfit to lead.
Rich Askey
President, Pennsylvania State Education Association
Harrisburg, PA
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.