To the Editor,
I would like to give a positive review for Wisneski’s Vacuum Repair store in Latrobe. This store was able to help me when other businesses could not help.
I needed new cords for my leaf blowers, but the hardware store did not have the right cord and could not help to fix them. Then I went to Wisneski’s Vacuum Repair store, because I also needed new belts for my vacuum cleaner.
When I was there, I told the owner about the issue with my leaf blowers, he said that he could help me! He put plugs on both of my leaf blowers and on my dirt devils! I was very happy, because I was not able to get anyone else to help with this.
I am 88 years old, it is hard to get familiar with using new appliances, and I am glad to have my sweeper and leaf blowers repaired! Wisneski did not charge much and he did all of the work that I had requested.
He also helped me to test out a new vacuum from his store before purchasing knowing that I have difficulty getting comfortable using new appliances!
Wisneski is a wonderful person and we are very lucky to have a person in business here in Latrobe who really cares about other people!
Sincerely,
Martha Jones
Derry
