To The Editor:
I am speaking as a taxpayer and resident of Ligonier Township, not as a member or representative of any group.
The Ligonier Township Supervisors unanimously voted to sign the application to apply for the $100,000 grant from the DCNR in order to do a feasibility study for the Ligonier Beach property with the understanding and good faith pledge of the Friends of Ligonier Beach to secure the matching $50,000 in funds.
Imagine my shock to see that one of the “new business” items is talking about “possible disposition of the Ligonier Beach property.” I don’t need a crystal ball to know who has proposed this item — Supervisors Resenic, Ross and Matson, as you have all been quite clearly opposed.
My question is this: Are you reneging on your word to the residents of this township to carry through with a study that’s only purpose is to give them the viable options for the property as it exists so that they can make a fair and balanced decision on what they would like to see done with it?
Perhaps you didn’t think the FOLB would get the grant or be able to secure matching funds. And now that they have, to all appearances, it appears you are trying to go back on your word to see this through — were your votes not in good faith?
The FOLB has kept their promise of not spending any taxpayer money in the process thus far. Zero dollars. This includes the group recently volunteering to come together and take a fallen tree off the property which saved any expenditure to the taxpayers. They have done nothing but try to work and partner with the township to find out the best options for the residents to promote growth and continued vitality for our beautiful area with nothing but resistance from the three of you. Allow the feasibility study to go forward or be proven your word can’t be trusted.
Annie Cassler Stewart
Ligonier Township
