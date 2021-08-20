To the Editor:
Greater Latrobe School District’s plan to phase out “in-class, face-to-face instruction” of French and German languages, is going to cheat the future and present elementary students of a choice of electives beginning with the 2022 school year. The district says that the students that want to take French and German can take it through the e-academy, but after what we have gone through for the last year and a half, online learning has proven to be very difficult for many students.
At the July 27 meeting of the school board, in preparing for the upcoming school year and getting away from online classes, the board made the following statement in their health and safety plan. “The Greater Latrobe School District also values in-person instruction and believes that students are able to best learn when provided with high-quality, face-to-face instruction and educational opportunities.”
Therefore, I urge the parents of Greater Latrobe elementary students to voice their opinion at the school board meeting on Aug. 24 to keep “in person, face-to-face instruction” for the foreign language programs that are now in place, and to keep the well rounded education opportunities that Greater Latrobe is known for. Don’t let your children be cheated.
Will Brigaman
Unity Township
