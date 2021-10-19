To the Editor:
Recently, I overheard someone proclaim; “A parade is nothing more than when people wave at people they know who happen to be walking down the street.”
Parades used to be the embodiment of civic pride, a time when people shined with pride as the band from their alma mater approached. Younger siblings gleamed with admiration at their older brother or sister proudly performing the melodies that they had mastered. A place for those who dedicated themselves to protecting their community could proudly show off the new or classic fire trucks that they had worked so hard for. Where the young boy or girl could march with their scout or church group that they were proud and excited to be a part of. Where honored veterans who had demonstrated their devotion to our nation were applauded with the undying gratitude of their neighbors.
Obviously, some of these examples of civic pride do still exist, but mere existence is not enough if our nation is to grow and thrive.
Do you have fond childhood memories of your time as a Cub Scout or Girl Scout? They still need leaders. Do you think that our ancestors who worked to build our community should not be forgotten? Devote some time to your local historical society. Value the sacrifice of those who gave their full measure of devotion to the cause of liberty? Honor their memory with your own civic contribution. Your community needs you now more than ever.
William Snyder II
Ligonier
