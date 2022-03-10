To the Editor:
Thank God for President Biden in this time of the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Putin of Russia. If the disgraced, twice-impeached predecessor of Biden were facing this complex international challenge you can bet he would be shining the jackboots and wiping the nose of Putin, in abject deference to this long-term KGB agent/killer, who the disgraced one adores, for whatever unresolved daddy issues he still cannot escape.
The disgraced one stated that anyone who takes the Fifth Amendment in a legal proceeding must be guilty. Then, his son Eric invoked the Fifth more than 500 times in a recent deposition in New York. I look forward to the testimony of the disgraced one and his son and daughter in their court-ordered appearance in a civil proceeding which hopefully will occur soon.
What happened to the billions of dollars that Mexico paid to build the wall? If you were not aware, they paid the sum of ZERO.
In the 2016 presidential election popular vote, Clinton got almost 3 million votes more, and in the 2020 election Biden got close to 7 million more than the disgraced one. In fact, Biden got more than 81 million votes, the first time any presidential candidate had ever exceeded 80 million. How does someone lose elections by close to 10 million votes and still claim he won? What is most disturbing are the many minions of the loser who apparently could not read the factual data of recorded vote totals. Also, how did they miss the headlines of the more than 60 court cases brought by Republican operatives claiming voting irregularities that were all dismissed as without facts/merit, many by judges appointed by Republicans?
Beware of the current Republican candidates who are bragging about the millions of dollars flowing into local communities for infrastructure improvements and long overdue safety rehab funded by legislation from the Biden Administration. This initiative for the people DID NOT RECEIVE ONE REPUBLICAN VOTE IN THE HOUSE. Ask your candidate if he/she voted for these badly needed funds — or would now.
James F. Suda
Delmar, Delaware
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.