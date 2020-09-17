To the Editor:
I read with interest Daniel Keeney’s Letter to the Editor on September 15 regarding someone stealing Biden signs in Latrobe. We were also victims of these so-called “law and order patriots”. The arrogance of someone trespassing and destroying private property is beyond comprehension to me. We were lucky to have our game camera recording at the time of our destruction. You know who you are who did this, and we know too. Patriots, law-abiding citizens? Please. FYI — banner repaired and still standing.
Rita Camaione, Latrobe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.