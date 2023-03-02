To The Editor:
It’s time for the people to wake up and see that our country is falling apart. The president is a joke and his staff is telling us everything is racist. They worry that Social Security will be broke, but that don’t stop them from sending trillions to Ukraine. Then there is Medicare going broke but they keep spending like money is water. The Biden’s government wants to rule us so we can’t do anything but what they want you to do. Then you got the VP that laughs like a donkey at everything that goes on. Things are getting bad when the government wants to know where all your money is going, this is socialism and it’s coming. The time is coming when you won’t be able to do anything without being watched. For Joe Biden he is nothing but a puppet on a string and they tell him what to do and say. The only thing that will save us is Trump. And God help us survive the future for our children.
