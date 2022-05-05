To the Editor:
Every day across Pennsylvania, nurses are making it possible for students with mental and physical health challenges to succeed at school and for patients everywhere to get the care they need.
During National Nurses Week May 6-12, take a moment to say thank you to the certified school nurses, registered nurses, and licensed practical nurses serving in Pennsylvania’s schools and health care facilities.
PSEA is proud to represent many of these talented professionals, including school nurses like Maureen Callas who is making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students in the Montour School District.
I’ve seen firsthand what it’s like to have a student who is in the midst of a health crisis. I cannot express the gratitude I felt when the school nurse arrived on the scene. Nurses are there in emergencies and on a day-to-day basis to make sure students are in good health so that they can be in the classroom learning.
The truth is our schools need more school nurses to meet the growing health needs of students. That’s why PSEA is advocating for a state budget that makes this possible.
This week, join me in saying thank you to our hardworking and compassionate nurses. They are helping make our schools and communities safer and healthier for everyone.
Rich Askey
President, Pennsylvania State Education Association
Harrisburg
