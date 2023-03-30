Comcast is making changes to their lineup that affect longtime viewers of WPSU. They dropped the high-definition (HD) main channel and are offering a standard definition channel at 1197. Although the cable subscribers who have been affected will still be able to view PBS shows in HD via WQED, they will not be able to enjoy WPSU’s local programming like “Keystone Stories,” “Our Town” or “Weather World.” Viewers will also miss HD programs purchased by WPSU like the British mysteries “Midsomer Murders,” “Death in Paradise,” “Father Brown” and more.
The reason is that Comcast has been busy consolidating their “head ends” – the centers that gather the signals from various TV and cable channels for distribution to the end users to cut costs. Using the rules that are currently in place, if a station’s transmitter is more than 50 miles from a cable company’s head end, they are under no obligation to carry a local station. It’s a rule that is decades old and applies only to broadcast stations and not cable stations.
Customers are sometimes told that the programming from the station is too expensive but in fact, cable companies do not pay anything to carry public TV programming. Also, cable companies may say that it was the station’s decision to be dropped from their lineup. Again, not true.
Those who have lost their WPSU HD may be able to watch via the free PBS app or at wpsu.org.
Chair, WPSU Board of Representatives
