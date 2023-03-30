Comcast Shuffle

Comcast is making changes to their lineup that affect longtime viewers of WPSU. They dropped the high-definition (HD) main channel and are offering a standard definition channel at 1197. Although the cable subscribers who have been affected will still be able to view PBS shows in HD via WQED, they will not be able to enjoy WPSU’s local programming like “Keystone Stories,” “Our Town” or “Weather World.” Viewers will also miss HD programs purchased by WPSU like the British mysteries “Midsomer Murders,” “Death in Paradise,” “Father Brown” and more.

