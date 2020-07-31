To the Editor:
Dear Mr. Rudolph Puchan, you deserve to be awarded a medal for your wonderful letter (7-21-20)! THANK YOU, THANK YOU for taking the time to tell it like it really is! There are two sides to this coin!
All of the Trump haters always claim that he promotes division and hatred. The only division and hatred is what is dripping from their letters!
I am sure that these haters have refused to accept the stimulus checks that President Trump has orchestrated!?
A solution for the haters is to Google a country that has a president that they like, pack their bags and move there!
Kathleen Ebersberger
Unity Township
