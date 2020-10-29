To the Editor:
I spend my professional life advocating for injured and disabled individuals.
Injured and disabled individuals need an advocate in the Pennsylvania Senate. We do not have a champion of individual rights, from Westmoreland County, in Harrisburg.
Example. I asked our current state senator to introduce a law to protect essential workers who are exposed to COVID-19. Nothing. No answer. No law. No protection for our nurses. No protection for our grocery workers. No protection for our essential workers.
Several years ago I asked our state senator to speak up for the families of Westmoreland County workers who faced a mini-pandemic — parents of unmarried children who are killed in the workplace. Under the current workers' compensation law, these parents are not entitled to one penny under the workers' compensation act if their child is killed at work. Nothing. No answer. No law. No protection.
Injured and disabled individuals need an advocate in the state Senate. You need protected from phony schemes designed to cut off your benefits. You deserve financial protection as long as you cannot work. You deserve to be compensated for pain. You deserve to keep your fringe benefits. You need a state Senator who will advocate for you.
I am voting for Tay Waltenbaugh on Nov. 3. Tay has spent a lifetime advocating for community programs which improve the quality of life for you — for all individuals.
Ask a Republican. Ask an Independent. Ask a Democrat. All of them will tell you — Tay Waltenbaugh is apolitical. Tay Waltenbaugh is pro-individual. Tay Waltenbaugh is pro-community.
One effective way to impose term limits is to replace an office holder who will not leave office!
On Nov. 3 you can vote for term limits. You can vote out the current state senator. You can vote in Tay Waltenbaugh. You can vote for you.
You deserve it.
Vincent J. Quatrini, Jr.
Workers' Compensation Specialist
