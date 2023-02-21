To The Editor,

I watched and listened to every minute of President Biden’s State of the Union presentation and came away very impressed! In fact I found him to be so articulate and understandable that it made me proud to be an American! As for those who lack the capacity to comprehend plain language — or perhaps need a good hearing aid — I feel sorry for them because they’re missing a lot.

