I watched and listened to every minute of President Biden’s State of the Union presentation and came away very impressed! In fact I found him to be so articulate and understandable that it made me proud to be an American! As for those who lack the capacity to comprehend plain language — or perhaps need a good hearing aid — I feel sorry for them because they’re missing a lot.
One really important result of his words was the almost unbearable frustration felt by his detractors when they discovered that according to the latest poll, his acceptance ratings have risen significantly. I figure that if you tell the truth on a regular basis, a growing number of people will begin to believe you. If Trump had thought of that approach, maybe he really would be president today instead of just pretending to be in his disturbed mind.
Meanwhile, I hope and pray that President Biden will continue to show strength and courage when standing up to those pathetic, brain-dead, freedom-hating fascists who still believe they’re going to take over this country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.