At a meeting addressing concerns about a possible train derailment in Westmoreland County, Chris Tantlinger, Hazmat chief, assured residents of an adequate response.

Actually, Westmoreland County does not have equipment to provide comprehensive monitoring during incidents that contaminate air. In 2017, Westmoreland Marcellus Citizens’ Group began discussing with hazmat and county commissioners the need for equipment and procedures that speciate the specific chemicals present and detect levels potentially harmful to health — not just life-threatening or explosive levels of a few chemicals.

