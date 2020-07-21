To the Editor:
On the front page on Monday July 20, the headline “Wolf: Congress must take action to help restaurants,” I have one comment: Since the restaurants were closed by a mandate from Gov. Wolf and not by any legislative action, WHY should Congress be the one to bail out the problem that he himself created? Why doesn’t Gov. Wolf just mandate a bailout?
Don Eaglehouse
Unity Township
