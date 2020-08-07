To the Editor:
According to a recent AP article, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed nearly 400 lawsuits and other legal actions against the Trump administration, in an attempt to protect civil liberties and rights. Although not all have resulted in positive outcomes for the ACLU, and thus the American people, the ACLU has had successful outcomes in many very important cases, such as blocking the Trump administration from placing a citizenship question on the 2020 census, and helping to curtail the policy of separating migrant children from their parents. The ACLU has also fought for voting rights, LGBT rights and racial justice. Also of importance is a win for the ACLU in protecting gays, lesbians and transgender people from employment discrimination under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
In comparison, the ACLU only filed 13 lawsuits and other legal actions against President George W. Bush’s administration during his first term.
Of course Trump, when faced with someone who doesn’t agree with him or doesn’t walk his way or talk his way, referred to the ACLU as a “group of beauties”. He is quoted as saying “We will not allow faithful Americans to be bullied by the hard left”. Well, of course not; he’s the only one who is permitted to bully, and he even bullies those in his own party.
All of these lawsuits and legal actions have resulted in a surge of donations and membership for the ACLU. The ACLU has more staff and resources for its fight to protect civil liberties than it has ever had in its history. Its membership has soared from about 400,000 to more than 1.8 million people since Trump came into office, many of whom want to volunteer their time to heighten awareness of the rights of all Americans, and especially now, to make all aware of their voting rights, as attempts at voter suppression are foremost in these days heading into the election.
So Trump did finally do a good thing; his ignorance of history and what the Civil Rights Act of 1964 stands for has helped the ACLU remind and educate the American people on a topic which is in the headlines in every state in these difficult times — discrimination. The Act, initially proposed by President Kennedy and signed into law by President Johnson, prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. You would think, given that the Act was passed in 1964, 56 years ago, that our country would be united, not still divided, by race, by color, by gender or by ancestral origin. But we as a people cannot unite when the self-promoted “Chosen One” discriminates, derides and divides our country every single day, whether by speech or tweet. Trump either doesn’t remember, doesn’t care about or maybe doesn’t even know the last part of the Pledge of Allegiance, which is “… with liberty and justice for all.” Not just for whites, for the rich, for the silver-spooners, for his Floridian groupies, his white supremacist pals... but for all; for the poor, the Blacks, the Latinos, the Mexicans, those less fortunate, those struggling, those unemployed or underemployed. We are all Americans and we, as a country and as individuals, deserve better.
Susan Sagan
Latrobe
