To the Editor:
G. K. Chesterton once wrote, “When it comes to life, the critical thing is whether you take things for granted or take them with gratitude.” Prior to March of this past year and the onset of COVID, I must admit that, though grateful for the life I have, I took far too much for granted.
As 2020 ends and we anticipate a better 2021, in the Latrobe community we have so much for which to be thankful. First of all, the basis for success in life is a good education. In that regard, we have good schools, excellent administrators and teachers, first-rate facilities, Partners in Education, and a nationally ranked institute of higher learning in St. Vincent College in our own back yard. Furthermore, we have a plethora of churches of many denominations that satisfy our need for spiritual well-being for those of different faiths. And, that need may be greater now for many than ever before with the deleterious ramifications of the pandemic.
Too, we have Excela for our health care with a hospital, a medical center, and a variety of medical professionals in our community that enable people to get medical help and to live a healthy life. Also, our police and fire departments provide safety and a feeling of security for local residents. In addition, the Latrobe Park and Recreation maintains a variety of recreational facilities and offers activities for us to enjoy in our leisure time when many communities decide that these are the first things to eliminate because of budgetary restraints. And we have Faith in Action that enhances the lives of seniors in the area by offering a myriad of social services.
Furthermore, the Latrobe Foundation does so much for Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, many times in conjunction with others in the Greater Latrobe community. The Rogers McFeely Pool, Lincoln Avenue Trail, Revitalization Program, Legion Keener Park, Creekside Park, playgrounds, fountain park and the parklets are just some of the initiatives that the foundation has spearheaded. The foundation also supports the Latrobe Little League, Teener League, the Mini-Gardens, and the Community Choir. This is a public foundation that was established to make Latrobe a “special” place to live, work, learn, worship, and recreate for both the young and old, and it has done that very successfully.
In spite of the woeful worries of COVID, I remind myself of the words of John F. Kennedy, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.” Realize what we have, take advantage of what we have, and appreciate what we have in 2021 and hopefully for years to come. For all God’s blessings, including those here in our hometown, we should live... in gratitude.
Pat Conroy
Latrobe
