Imagine working two full-time jobs and only being paid for one. This is the reality for nearly 11 million Americans who provide full-time, unpaid caregiving services to their loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. I watched my parents attempt to perform this duty for my grandmother – it took both a physical and emotional toll on them and put our entire household under strain until her passing. Fortunately, the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act (H.R.1474/ S. 56) has the potential to provide much-needed training and support for caregivers across the country.
While caregivers across the country work on the front lines, researchers are working behind the scenes to try and find treatments for this currently untreatable disease. The ENACT Act (H.R.3085) sets out to increase resources for researchers so they can ensure that their work will be effective for all Americans.
By supporting both the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act and the ENACT Act, you can make a significant difference in the quality of life of the nearly 280,000 Pennsylvanians currently living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. And if you’re not Congressman Reschenthaler but still would like to help, you can visit alzimpact.org and select ACT NOW to make an impact in less than five minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.