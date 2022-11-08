As we approach the annual celebration of Thanksgiving Day, the Directors of Ligonier Valley Fire Companies, on behalf of its member fire companies and the volunteer firefighters in our community, would like to thank everyone who has made a contribution to this year’s fundraising campaign. Your ongoing support is deeply appreciated.
Our roadside banners and yard signs have long been packed away until next year. This does not mean the campaign is over. To the contrary, we want to remind everyone that contributions can be made at any time of the year.
We realize that individual businesses, families and foundations often have their own “timetable” for charitable giving. Our goal is simply to be remembered when such gifts are made.
We also want to take this opportunity to reach out yet again to those members of the community who have not contributed. We invite your participation in this campaign regardless of the amount you can give. Being a part of the effort to provide emergency services to our community is something, we believe, in which everyone should play a part. It’s never too late to place a small contribution in an envelope and mail it to Ligonier Valley Fire Companies at P.O. Box FIRE, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Thank you. And, remember — our organization never solicits contributions by telephone.
President, Ligonier Valley Fire Companies
This November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, offering an important reminder to support all Pennsylvania caregivers.
As an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer and board member, I understand the challenges Pennsylvania caregivers are facing. Here in Pennsylvania, there are over 400,000 family caregivers who are juggling competing priorities including work and other family responsibilities. The caregiving needs for someone living with Alzheimer’s are extensive and increase over time – on average four to eight years following a diagnosis. These caregivers are stretched thin. Many are overwhelmed and can use some help.
Take time to support a caregiver you know. Run errands, help with a household chore, give caregivers a break by spending time with the person with dementia, and educate yourself about the disease – the more you know, the easier it will be to help. Reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter to learn more and get involved. These small gestures can make a big difference and offer well deserved support to those who give so much. Please visit alz.org/pa today to learn more.
President of Metz Lewis Brodman Must O’Keefe LLC
& Alzheimer’s Association Board Chair
