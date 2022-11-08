To The Editor:

As we approach the annual celebration of Thanksgiving Day, the Directors of Ligonier Valley Fire Companies, on behalf of its member fire companies and the volunteer firefighters in our community, would like to thank everyone who has made a contribution to this year’s fundraising campaign. Your ongoing support is deeply appreciated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.