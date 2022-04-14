To the Editor:
This letter is to address a situation that has allowed the developer of Wimmerton Place Phase III to destroy existing property in Phase II.
Because Wimmerton Place Covenants have designated portions of homeowner’s land as “common ground,” the developer was given approval to take portions of existing backyards so he can build approximately 30 new homes in Phase III.
My backyard, of which I am taxed, was destroyed. Where I once had approximately 24 feet, I now have 8 feet. I have attempted to resolve this matter directly with the developer. The developer originally communicated that a retaining wall would be built in order to maintain the current size of our backyard. However, our meetings have held empty promises as the developer decided this was too costly and instead excavated the ground which caused a significant loss of ground. Consequently, this created a dangerous drop-off of approximately 15 feet. I was not informed of the changes until I heard the machines performing the excavating one morning.
According to the HOA Covenants, all homeowners’ “yards” in Phase I and II are considered common ground. The Unity Township Supervisors, Wimmer Corp. and First Wimmerton have said existing homeowners have no rights when it comes to this property. I have paid taxes on this ground for 10 years that I have owned my home, and I am assessed the same as every other homeowner in Wimmerton. I am paying taxes on ground I do not own and has now been destroyed. By this developer’s actions, my property has been devalued, my yard compromised and my standard of living diminished. The excavator told me to “close my drapes and smile.”
In conclusion, before considering purchasing a home in Wimmerton Place — buyer beware. Make sure that you know you have no boundaries and you have no survey. You own your physical home and driveway, but do not own your yard. However, be aware — you will be paying taxes on property you do not own. Furthermore, you will be paying taxes on ground that you have no legal right to provide input as to any future development of that common ground.
Angela Bumar
Latrobe
