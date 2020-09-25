I’m sure regular readers know that I’ve written many Letters to the Editor regarding my thoughts on Trump; I can’t even make myself call him president. But, I really think he deserves a pat on the back — a “Trump thump” if you will — for a few of the things that he has accomplished during his four-year term.
A Trump thump for bringing prejudice to the forefront of our American lives. His racism and prejudice towards people of color, ethnicity, sex and sexual orientation is so blatant is makes my belly hurt. But, his cruel words and actions have brought the subject front and center, and hopefully have changed the way some of us interact with those who are different from us.
A Trump thump for teaching our children and grandchildren that it’s okay to lie and cheat, to spin your tale so you look smarter, bigger, better. And that it’s okay to demean people by bullying, calling them names. He’s apparently also made it okay to use the “R-word” (no, I don’t mean Republican) when referring to a mentally or physically disabled person, since he’s used it on national television. I know, sounds silly to talk about name-calling and bullying when we’re talking about our president. “Be Best” be damned when it comes to Melania’s husband; if this is his best, no wonder our country’s a mess!
A Trump thump for stating at a recent rally in Minnesota that they have “good genes” in Minnesota, referencing the fact that the state is 80% white, and citing the racehorse theory (by breeding two superior people you end up with superior offspring). Bringing Nazism front and center. And of course those of us that don’t have our heads buried in the sand remember when Trump referred to immigrants from “s***hole countries” and cited “filthy refugee vetting.” What a classy guy.
And a Trump thump for stating at a recent rally in Ohio that the pandemic affects mostly elderly people, and doesn’t really affect anyone below the age of 18, saying “…it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing.” So, to the families of the 200,000-plus Americans who have lost their beloved spouses, children, parents and siblings, their friends, teachers and their co-workers to COVID…sorry, but Trump considers them virtually nobody. Virtually. Nobody. So, so sad.
Just a few of the things that we owe Trump a thump on the back for. Well, what do we expect when we hire a racist, a sexual predator, a lying, cheating braggart, an egotistical idiot to run our country. If it was your company, would you hire Trump to run it? God forbid!
Susan Sagan
Latrobe
