To the Editor:
I am responding to Kathleen Ebersberger’s letter (to the editor, published) on July 31. We do have a right to express our opinions and one of the opinions of Trumpers, white supremacists and other hate groups is to leave the country if you don’t like something. If Trumpers get their way, they may in the future lose the right to their opinion along with their civil rights.
Eric Arthur Blair, known by the pen name George Orwell (and) an anti-fascist, wrote a book published in 1949 titled “Nineteen Eighty-four” (made into a movie) as a warning against totalitarianism, where absolute conformity in action, word, thought and loyalty to Big Brother is demanded. Sounds a lot like what the idiot in the White House wants.
Yes, I dislike this degenerate who is ruining our country. I want my descendants to live in a country, one which cares about everyone regardless of race or religion, not just themselves. The United States was the world’s shining example to all the world, a place where oppressed people could seek refuge. What is so great about what this jerk president has done for the country? Oh yes, the economy. Well, while money is important, so is decency, which he has shown us over and over that he doesn’t have.
I humbly say that I am a veteran of the U.S. Army. I enlisted for a six-year commitment to serve and help protect our country and was honorably discharged. I have a daughter and son-in-law who served in the Marines and a son-in-law who served in the Navy. I have earned a right for my family and I to be here and I resent a Trumper suggesting I should leave.
I guess the Trumpers are proud of their bone spur leader.
Ronald Menzie
Derry Township
