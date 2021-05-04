To the Editor:
We are writing in support of Kelly Tua Hammers’ campaign for Magisterial Judge. As a non-profit that focuses on providing mental health and case management services to Veterans in Westmoreland County, we have had the opportunity to build a close working relationship with Ms. Hammers through her employment with the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office. Throughout the course of this relationship, Ms. Hammers has demonstrated a level of dedication, compassion, and understanding for the individuals she encounters not typically found in a prosecuting attorney. She believes in a balance of restorative and punitive measures in order to ensure that the needs of defendants are met, an approach which has been shown to reduce recidivism rates. We believe that Ms. Hammers would apply the same approach in a judicial role, and would be a significant asset to those she serves and the community as a whole.
Sincerely,
Ms. Matti Hannak
Devil Dogs 501(c)(3) board member
