To the Editor:
Regarding the Bulletin article about white Evangelicals not taking the shot for COVID-19, with some Christians saying that to leave their fate in God’s hands, there is a story about a man who is in the sea.
He prayed to God to rescue him. So a boat came to pick him up, but he refused, saying he “was waiting for God to rescue him.” Then a helicopter came by and he refused to take the line the helicopter let down to him.
So he drowned.
Then in heaven, he asked God why God didn’t rescue him. Then God said, “I sent a boat and a helicopter to him, but he would not get in.” So the story goes.
Those Christians who refused to take the vaccine don’t see God is the reason for the vaccine to heal from the virus.
William S. Weiss
Latrobe
