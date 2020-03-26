To the Editor:
As many schools are now closed and parents are searching for at-home and online resources for children, the nonprofit Stuttering Foundation not only has resources but also activities and guidance for helping young people with their stuttering while at home. For teens and adults who stutter, we have two excellent self-help e-books free online.
Even in the midst of uncertainty, we carry on our mission with the same passion and commitment as ever. Visit us at www.stutteringhelp.org.
Jane Fraser
President, Stuttering Foundation
Memphis, Tennessee
