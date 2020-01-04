To the Editor:
History — Did some forget or don’t they believe?
Recently, I was both embarrassed and ashamed after viewing our President at a political rally on live television. Every time he cursed or called someone a name the crowd got so excited that they reminded me of children at a high school football rally.
After viewing that program I wrote a letter to the editor about a month and a half ago titled “History didn’t take long to forget,” because I was concerned that many of my fellow Countrymen had forgotten how powerful and destructive the lies, deceptions, name calling and the planting of hate was when it was used by Adolph Hitler and his fanatical followers to murder millions of innocent people — just one generation ago. And now, after reviewing a reply to my letter dated Tuesday, Dec. 10 and titled “Letter Ignores Trump’s Accomplishments,” from an author who will remain nameless because as a veteran who has fought for the rights and privileges of my fellow countrymen, I respect the views of other people and their rights to openly state their views without feeling prosecuted for doing so.
it is apparent that the author who wrote that letter was not a veteran or anyone who has ever taken the oath to protect our country from our enemies and to preserve the rights and freedoms that all Americans enjoy today because he felt compelled to use my name in his letter at least seven times. The author of that letter accused me of ignoring Trump’s accomplishments, (this made me think of a few of Trump’s ‘accomplishments,’ dirty water, dirty air, a shorter lifespan for our grandchildren, a surging national debt that makes any gains in the stock market look like pennies compared to silver dollars, the resurgence of black lung disease at a time when the government has stated that they will no longer pay for any disabilities associated with black lung disease, etc., etc.), then the author referred me to a website that was specifically designed and built to further enhance Trump’s thousands of lies and deceptions. How can we ever keep up with all of the dirty tricks? The letter writer stated that he felt sorry for me. That’s strange because he doesn’t even know me, so I will introduce myself. I am a 73-year-old 100% Disabled Vietnam Veteran with a Purple Heart. I am in pain 24 hours a day, so now, more than 50 years later I am still paying for the rights, privileges and freedom that the letter writer and all of my fellow Americans enjoy today. I took an oath when I was inducted into military service to protect and defend my country against all of our enemies, and I took that oath very seriously. Not like the snotty nosed little brats (politicians) who took the same oath as I did but are now assaulting the very foundation of our justice system and morals of our country with an agenda of lying, cheating, name calling and planting the seeds of hate.
I am an independent voter. I have always voted for the person who I think can do the best job for our country. I vote for Republicans, Democrats and Independents, but the author of the letter than I am answering accuses me of being a liberal that is helping to tear our country apart. What?
And so now I must apologize for believing that people had forgotten about Hitler and his murderous holocaust because they didn’t forget — they just don’t care. Now I have to wonder — is there enough good people left in our country who can and will stand up to all of the lies, deceptions, name calling and hate to save our country?
Terry Swindell, Derry Township
