I hope that the American people are perceptive enough to learn a very valuable lesson from the current pandemic and the reactions from our state governments. We just witnessed an introductory experience into SOCIALISM where government dictates how you will live and conduct all aspects of your life. More importantly, an erudite person can see how socialism can very easily develop into a dictatorship. As proof, one only needs to observe the harsh measures some governors have placed on their citizens during the pandemic — our constitutional Bill of Rights was flagrantly disregarded. One ignorant governor (Phil Murphy of New Jersey) said he did not give the Bill of Rights any thought and arrogantly stated the Bill of Rights “is above my pay grade.”
State legislatures need to pass laws that in times of crisis government bureaucrats’ power and duration of executive orders must be limited and subject to legislative review before being extended. Executive orders must be supported by the Constitution and must be reasonable, justified and equally applied based on the situation. These technocrats that disrupt your ability to work and support your family, continue to receive their paycheck and can support their families for the duration of their edicts. Government officials like Phil Murphy in New Jersey, Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan and Ralph Northam in Virginia must be constrained. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is another technocrat trying to play politics with people’s rights — kudos to the peaceful demonstrators in Pennsylvania.
In the case of Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, there is no way to constrain stupidity except at the ballot box. He deserves the “dunce of the year” award for sending aged virus-infected citizens to nursing homes to die — reminiscent of Nazism. Note: All these governors are Democrat!
Over the past two decades, the Democratic Party has moved into the area of socialism and has attempted to convert our country to their views. All their efforts are designed to “fundamentally” transform our government. Community organizers will tell you that the most opportune time to institute change is during a time of crisis when people are occupied with survival and the basic needs of life and are only vaguely aware of developments taking place around them. The Democrats tried to manufacture a crisis with the Russian farce, then again with the impeachment farce and now a true natural crisis which they are trying to take advantage of by reluctantly opening businesses to destroy the economy in an effort to remove the current president at the ballot box.
Fortunately, we have a president who is a patriot, who loves his country, supports the Constitution, fights against all odds to fulfill his campaign promises, is immune to bribes, understands finance and the economy, is an astute negotiator, and donates his entire salary. What a bargain for the American people.
Joe Havrilla
Unity Township
