To The Editor:
If ever there was evidence of the need to move from fossil fuels to renewable energy, fracking clearly reveals the error of our energy ways. From pipelines, to compressor stations, condensate tanks, injection wells, processing plants, and drilling/fracking of gas wells, pollution and contamination result in the loss of property values, health, and environmental protection.
Violations of all types, spills, leaks, and emissions, are inherent to the process. Hempfield area just recently experienced 70 gas industry violations; Derry has experienced more than 170 violations over the years, Energy Transfer was charged with 48 counts of environmental crimes for construction of Mariner East 2 Pipeline, the Grand Jury investigation describing issues at 21 specific locations, including massive spills of industrial waste into waterways, sinkholes, and many permit violations; Beaver Run has had numerous violations at gas wells fracked at the reservoir, including one near blow out. If an area has been fracked, there have likely been violations. Due to contaminated water, some families have been using water buffalos for years.
Studies mount that raise serious concerns about the effects of fracking on the health of communities: increased preterm births, difficult pregnancies, increased cardiovascular, immune, respiratory, neurological, genitourinary diseases, and specific cancers . A study on babies born to mothers living within a ten mile radius of fracking had a 38% increase in congenital heart defects and were twice as likely to have neural tube defects.
Environment matters. Act 1, Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution guarantees our right to clean air and water. That can only be achieved through tougher regulation and fines, suspension of new permits when violations are ongoing, and ending subsidies for fossil fuels, including fracking. The fact that fracking is a major contributor to climate change makes the move to renewables all the more urgent.
Jan Milburn
Ligonier
