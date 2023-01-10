The Armenian Church continues the ancient original custom of combining the Nativity and the Theophany on the same day on Jan. 6 and is called Soorp Dznoont. It was outside the Roman Empire and the first Christian nation. In Bethlehem it is noted on Jan. 19. Many Americans are of Armenian heritage. St. Vartan’s Cathedral is in New York City.
Constantinople, or New Rome, was the wealthiest city in Europe with the largest cathedral. It flourished until 1453, when followers of another religion conquered it. Its founder said Jesus denied his divinity and was never crucified.
Moscow then saw itself as the third Rome and protector of Christians. Czar means Caesar.
Originally comprised of various republics Novgorod in the north practiced democracy with women citizens. It was the only republic of Kiev-Rus that was not overrun and ruled by the Mongolians. Russia was also invaded by Sweden, Napoleon Bonaparte, and the Nazis who had blockaded Leningrad (St. Petersburg) for over two years. Millions starved and resorted to even eating sawdust. Putin’s home city is St. Petersburg.
With very little difference in culture and language, Ukraine and Russia are actually brothers. The Ukrainians cannot forget the two years they were starved in the 1930s by Stalin (not Russian). It is called Holodomor meaning hungry. It is as important as the Armenian genocide.
Ukraine’s defense is a 30-year delayed war of independence while Moscow sees it as a civil war trying to remain in union.
Non-violence has been stressed by the ancient Jains. Ahimsa is non-injury to all sentient beings. Namaste means the spark in me honors the spark in you. At Mount Sinai, Moshe received from HaShem, “Though shall not kill.” We need to continue to pray for peace.
