To The Editor:

The Armenian Church continues the ancient original custom of combining the Nativity and the Theophany on the same day on Jan. 6 and is called Soorp Dznoont. It was outside the Roman Empire and the first Christian nation. In Bethlehem it is noted on Jan. 19. Many Americans are of Armenian heritage. St. Vartan’s Cathedral is in New York City.

