The Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging local volunteers here in Westmoreland County to make a difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
An estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s. Here in Pennsylvania, there are more than 280,000.
As the size of the U.S. population age 65 and older continues to grow, so too will the number and proportion of Americans with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. It is vital that we continue to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and engage more community members to consider volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Association.
I serve on the committee of the Westmoreland County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is set to take place on Sept. 16 at Twin Lakes Park Pavilion #7. I invite local residents and businesses to get involved in the fight for a cure by joining me on the committee, starting a walk team or becoming a sponsor of the event. Volunteers are crucial in the fight to end Alzheimer’s. Visit act.alz.org/westmoreland to register.
For information, resources and support services, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website at alz.org or call its 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.
Volunteer, Westmoreland County Walk to End Alzheimer's
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.