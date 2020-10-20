To the Editor:
I’m writing in response to Rudolph Puchan’s recent letter to the editor (Editor’s Note: The letter in question was published Oct. 15.). He called me an advocate for the Democrats, and questioned my knowledge of King David and St. Paul. Sinners are forgiven when they admit their sins and transgressions to the Lord and seek forgiveness. Trump is so egotistical that he believes that he hasn’t committed any sins that need to be forgiven. The pearly gates will surely tremble when it comes time for him to meet his maker. And while we’re on the subject of religion, is Mr. Puchan familiar with those oh-so-important Ten Commandments? If he is, he’s using at least eight of his 10 fingers to count Trump’s failures to follow them.
Mr. Puchan is obviously “an advocate” for Trump. Reading his recital of all the wonderful things that he believes Trump has accomplished, it’s hard to know whether to laugh or cry. I see none of the benefits of this presidency that Mr. Puchan claims exist. Please, Mr. Puchan, step outside of your bubble and look at the world.
The civil unrest that exists is as a result of your man’s ignorance, lack of empathy and his racism; he makes every attempt to fuel the fire, poke the angry bear, because he’d rather stir up his radical supporters than support real change. Many of the 220,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 are as a result of Trump’s inaction to take appropriate steps to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for our frontline workers, to continually downplay the seriousness of this deadly virus and his failure to promote mask wearing and social distancing. The children separated from their parents at the borders may never see their moms and dads again, as a result of your leader’s failures; he cannot treat those individuals as equals, who deserve to be cared for and treated humanely, because to him, they are no better than animals…he has publicly called them such, Mr. Puchan. He hurls insults, name-calls, lies, cheats and steals, on a daily basis. He shows no respect for anyone. He’s cheated our country out of tax dollars, has promised who-knows-what to God-knows-who if they sleep in his hotels, pander to him at his golf clubs and generally just stroke his ego. His call-out to his white supremacist pals to “stand by” decries your claim that he loves Blacks.
Any one of these behaviors would be questionable and justifiably looked upon with disgust and outrage were they committed by the “average Joe,” but given the fact that ALL of these behaviors, and oh so, so many more, come from the leader of our country, it’s just unfathomable how we’ve stooped so low to think this is alright.
Let’s get real Mr. Puchan. Trump didn’t build his wall — you know, the one that Mexico paid for; the American people paid for the pitiful sections of wall that he was able to erect. The “great economy” touted by Trump is in shambles, with millions of people unemployed, underemployed and standing in food lines across the country. People have lost their homes, their livelihoods. On day one, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was going to be repealed and replaced with Trump’s plan; as of the writing of this letter, thankfully, Trump failed to do that, on day one or today, on day 1,365 of his presidency.
Trump’s handling of this pandemic has fallen woefully short of being even marginally acceptable, let alone “tremendous” as he claims his response to be. With 220,000 people dead, he still stands up at one of his germ-infested rallies and claims he’s going to go out and kiss everyone in the audience (so gross), all the while not promoting the wearing of masks and social distancing to his eager supporters. His actions are a mockery to every single family who has lost someone to COVID-19 and a slap in the face to those lying in hospitals in every state of this country, struggling to breath and trying to learn how to walk and talk again, after spending months in critical care.
I’m not an advocate of Democrats, Mr. Puchan; in fact, I was once a Republican, I’m almost ashamed to say. But I am an advocate for love, human kindness and decency. I am an advocate for treating all colors as equals. I am an advocate for a woman having the right to choose what she does with her body. I’m an advocate for Jennie who loves Julie, for Steve who loves Sam, because who am I to say who should love whom? I’m an advocate for empathy and sympathy for others’ struggles. I’m an advocate for the truth, for unity and equality.
Susan Sagan
Latrobe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.