To the Editor:
It will soon be time for our fire companies — Ligonier, Waterford, Darlington and Wilpen — to conduct our annual, unified fundraising campaign.
The Ligonier Valley Fire Companies' mailing should be arriving in your mail box around the 1st of July. Please, watch for it.
Our campaign is directed and operated locally by the same volunteer firefighters who respond to local emergencies. We have been using this approach for three decades. We never solicit funds by telephone. There are no "outside fundraising entities" involved to siphon off "management" and "administrative" fees, as you may have heard about elsewhere. Rest assured, 95% of your donation does get to our fire companies to support our work — protecting you.
We cannot over emphasize the importance of your support. Your donations are critical. Our local fire companies, staffed entirely by volunteers, could not serve and protect this community without them.
Please watch your mail box for our letter. It's your opportunity to join in serving this community we love. Thank you.
Corey Blystone
Fire chief, Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, Ligonier Borough
Robert Beaufort
Fire chief, Ligonier Township No. 1 Volunteer Fire Department, Station 44, Waterford
Kurt Rose
Fire chief, Darlington Volunteer Fire Department, Station 42
Mickey DiRinaldo
Fire chief, Ligonier Township No. 2 Volunteer Fire Department, Station 45, Wilpen
